Prolific offender arrested in Abbotsford less than 24 hours after release

A man who was released in Abbotsford for stealing a vehicle was arrested again, not even 24 hours later, for stealing a vehicle.

Abbotsford police said officers found a stolen Toyota 4Runner in the 2800-block of Victoria Street on March 25 at 6:15 p.m.

The plainclothes officers followed the stolen vehicle at a safe distance until it stopped in the 31900 block of South Fraser Way, police said.

The driver then tried to run away but was caught and arrested, police said.

A woman was also in the passenger seat and she was also arrested but later released.

The driver was identified as Albert Fontaine, 47, who police allege was impaired by alcohol and breaching a number of conditions of his conditional sentence order.

He had also just been convicted of possession of stolen property, which involved another stolen vehicle. He had been released from custody less than 24 hours earlier, police confirmed.