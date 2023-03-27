Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prolific offender arrested in Abbotsford less than 24 hours after release

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 4:00 pm
Abbotsford police found this stolen car with a driver who had only been released back into the community less than 24 hours earlier. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police found this stolen car with a driver who had only been released back into the community less than 24 hours earlier. Abbotsford police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was released in Abbotsford for stealing a vehicle was arrested again, not even 24 hours later, for stealing a vehicle.

Abbotsford police said officers found a stolen Toyota 4Runner in the 2800-block of Victoria Street on March 25 at 6:15 p.m.

The plainclothes officers followed the stolen vehicle at a safe distance until it stopped in the 31900 block of South Fraser Way, police said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. unveils plan to deal with prolific offenders'
B.C. unveils plan to deal with prolific offenders

Read more: ‘Prolific offender’ arrested after spike belt used on Highway 1, Abbotsford police say

Story continues below advertisement

The driver then tried to run away but was caught and arrested, police said.

Trending Now

A woman was also in the passenger seat and she was also arrested but later released.

The driver was identified as Albert Fontaine, 47, who police allege was impaired by alcohol and breaching a number of conditions of his conditional sentence order.

He had also just been convicted of possession of stolen property, which involved another stolen vehicle. He had been released from custody less than 24 hours earlier, police confirmed.

More on Crime
AbbotsfordAbbotsford policeDrinking and Drivingprolific offenderAbbotsford offenderAbbotsford prolific offenderAbbotsford stolen carStolen car Abbotsford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers