2 ‘prolific offenders’ arrested after spike belt used on Highway 1, Abbotsford police say

Two “prolific offenders” are in custody after an incident early Sunday on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., according to police.

While on a normal highway patrol, Abbotsford police officers spotted a known stolen vehicle between McCallum Road and Clearbrook Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police officers ahead of the stolen car were able to deploy a spike belt to stop the vehicle, which then quickly caught fire due to friction caused by deflated tires.

View image in full screen Abbotsford firefighters quickly doused the flames early Sunday. Global News

Once the vehicle came to a “slow stop,” the driver tried to flee the area, police said.

Abbotsford Police Dog Services helped arrest the fleeing suspect, according to police.

The second suspect did not flee the vehicle and was arrested without further incident.

After the arrests, Highway 1 was shut down for a few hours to deal with the blaze and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services was on hand to quickly douse the flames.

Abbotsford police said charges have been recommended in the incident.