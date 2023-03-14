Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Woman arrested after firing pellet gun at Abbotsford police vehicle

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:11 pm
Abbotsford Police say a local woman is facing several charges after she fired a pellet gun at a police cruiser. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police say a local woman is facing several charges after she fired a pellet gun at a police cruiser. Abbotsford Police
An Abbotsford, B.C., woman is facing several weapons charges after she allegedly fired a pellet gun at an unmarked police cruiser early Sunday morning.

According to police, plainclothes officers came across a group of people congregating in a closed business complex near the 31900 block of South Fraser Way while on routine patrols.

A woman emerged from the group, and pointed and shot a firearm at the police vehicle, causing minor damage to the windshield.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police warn youth of dangers of sharing intimate photos

The officers identified themselves as police and conducted what they describe as high-risk arrest.

The woman complied with directions and dropped the firearm, later determined to be a pellet gun.

Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Gray has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford Police trying to protect young people from online predators'
Abbotsford Police trying to protect young people from online predators
AbbotsfordFraser ValleyAbbotsford B.C.woman arrested abbotsfordpellet gun abbotsfordweapons charges abbotsfordwoman arrested pellet gun abbotsford
