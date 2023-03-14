Woman arrested after firing pellet gun at Abbotsford police vehicle

An Abbotsford, B.C., woman is facing several weapons charges after she allegedly fired a pellet gun at an unmarked police cruiser early Sunday morning.
According to police, plainclothes officers came across a group of people congregating in a closed business complex near the 31900 block of South Fraser Way while on routine patrols.
A woman emerged from the group, and pointed and shot a firearm at the police vehicle, causing minor damage to the windshield.
The officers identified themselves as police and conducted what they describe as high-risk arrest.
The woman complied with directions and dropped the firearm, later determined to be a pellet gun.
Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Gray has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.
Comments