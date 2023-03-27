Menu

Education

Contract instructors, TAs go on strike at Carleton University after no deal reached

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 1:24 pm
The Carleton University campus is seen Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. The union that represents about 3,000 teaching assistants and instructors at the Ottawa university says the contract employees are beginning a strike on Monday. View image in full screen
The Carleton University campus is seen Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. The union that represents about 3,000 teaching assistants and instructors at the Ottawa university says the contract employees are beginning a strike on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A union representing about 3,000 teaching assistants and contract instructors at Carleton University says its members have gone on strike.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4600 says the strike began Monday after it and the university in Ottawa could not reach an agreement over the weekend.

The union says wages are a major bargaining issue.

Read more: Ontario’s labour ministry reviewing CFLPA’s workers’ compensation concerns

Carleton University says it is disappointed that the two sides were unable to reach tentative agreements before the strike began.

It says the university remains open and all non-CUPE 4600 staff are required to work as usual.

The union says its members teach about 30 per cent of courses at Carleton University.

EducationCUPECUPE strikeCarleton UniversityCarletonCarleton University strikeCanadian Union of Public Employees Local 4600CUPE local 4600
© 2023 The Canadian Press

