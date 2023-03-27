Contract instructors, TAs go on strike at Carleton University after no deal reached

A union representing about 3,000 teaching assistants and contract instructors at Carleton University says its members have gone on strike.
Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4600 says the strike began Monday after it and the university in Ottawa could not reach an agreement over the weekend.
The union says wages are a major bargaining issue.
Carleton University says it is disappointed that the two sides were unable to reach tentative agreements before the strike began.
It says the university remains open and all non-CUPE 4600 staff are required to work as usual.
The union says its members teach about 30 per cent of courses at Carleton University.
