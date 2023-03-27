Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Vancouver’s unsanctioned spider caught in web of bureaucracy but councillor hints it could be saved

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Compromise possible in Vancouver’s spider art controversy'
Compromise possible in Vancouver’s spider art controversy
The days may be numbered for a Banksy-style giant spider that recently appeared along a Vancouver SkyTrain route. But as Kristen Robinson reports, many seem to love the rogue art installation and a Seattle spider expert says Vancouver needs to "chill out".
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The days may be numbered for a Banksy-style giant spider that recently appeared along an East Vancouver SkyTrain route but one city councillor is hinting a compromise may be in the works, given the public’s admiration for the rogue art piece.

Crawling with controversy since it was first installed under an overpass near East Broadway and Victoria Drive in mid-March, the unsanctioned spider continues to draw crowds.

The City of Vancouver said the arachnid art will be removed because its creator, an anonymous Montreal-based artist who goes by the moniker Junko Playtime, did not follow the proper public art process.

Phobia as it’s titled has also been creeping out commuters on SkyTrain’s Millennium line, and the city said it has received complaints from the public.

However, it’s not scary for everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not scary at all, it’s nice,” Chris Furanna told Global News Sunday as he viewed the sculpture.

Click to play video: 'Artist launches campaign to save ‘Spidey’'
Artist launches campaign to save ‘Spidey’

Seattle spider specialist Rod Crawford said he has very little sympathy for those scared of the species he’s studied for 45 years.

Crawford is the curator of arachnids at the University of Washington’s Burke Museum.

“Arachnophobia is very treatable,” he told Global News in an interview.

It’s extremely rare Crawford said, for spiders to bite humans while he has dispelled dozens of other misconceptions on his website, Spider Myths.

Read more: City of Vancouver to remove guerilla spider sculpture, cost unclear

Story continues below advertisement

 

“All those horrible things you believe about spiders are all a lot of phony baloney,” Crawford said.

After handling tens of thousands of live spiders in his career, Crawford gives Vancouver’s spider art a six out of 10 rating in terms of anatomical accuracy.

“At least the legs are coming out of the right part of the body and so forth.”

“I’m not an arachnophobe so I thought it was amazing when I saw it,” ABC Vancouver councillor Peter Meiszner told Global News in an interview.

Trending Now

But, said Meiszner, the unique piece made from reclaimed materials, was installed without the city’s permission above an active rail line.

“I’ve asked the city manager to work with the artist to potentially find a permanent space for it because I think we need more pieces of art like this in the city.”

Click to play video: 'Giant spider art installation under East Vancouver overpass'
Giant spider art installation under East Vancouver overpass

The artist has already launched a Help save spidey! campaign on his Instagram account, calling on supporters to contact the city and ask it to leave the guerilla artwork in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Ropes and chains were used to secure the sculpture in its current location.

How the city would remove it and at what cost, is unclear.

“I would ask the city to chill out,” said Crawford.

“They’re being the nanny state. I don’t like that but it’s a fact of life these days.”

The story has legs, eight to be exact, and this is only chapter three as the spider art remains caught in a tangled web of municipal bureaucracy.

-With files from Simon Little.

More on Lifestyle
spiderspider artSpider art futureSpider art future vancouverVancouver spider artVancouver spider art futureVancouver spider futurevancouver spider sculpture
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers