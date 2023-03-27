Menu

Crime

‘He will be sorely missed’: Boy killed in unprovoked TTC stabbing was student at Etobicoke school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:21 am
Click to play video: '16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway attack identified: police'
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway attack identified: police
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police identified the victim of a fatal Saturday night stabbing at Keele Station as 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes on Monday. He was inside the station before being allegedly approached and stabbed in what authorities believe was an “unprovoked” attack.
The 16-year-old boy killed in an unprovoked stabbing at a Toronto subway station over the weekend was a student at an Etobicoke high school.

The principal of Etobicoke Collegiate Institute sent a letter to the school community on Monday informing them of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.

“This has been a somber day for all of us as we mourn the tragic loss of this young life,” Jennifer Kurtz wrote.

“Gabriel was a kind student who enjoyed school and spending time with his friends and family. He will be sorely missed. As you can appreciate, this is unexpected and very difficult news for staff and students.”

Toronto police said officers found Magalhaes with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when a suspect approached him and stabbed him without provocation, according to police.

Read more: 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway attack: police

Jordan O’Brien-Tobin, 22 years old and of no fixed address, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In the letter, Kurtz said some students will be understandably upset and the school will focus on helping students and staff cope, especially those who were closest to Magalhaes.

The school’s social worker and guidance counsellor is available for support, Kurtz said, adding that those who need additional support or guidance can contact the school.

“We do encourage families to talk about this event in whatever way that is appropriate for your family,” she said, noting that the TDSB has a grief and loss resources section on its website.

“I know you join with all of us in expressing our deepest condolences to the grieving family on the heart-breaking loss they have suffered.”

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet that his “heart breaks” for Magalhaes’ family and friends.

“A son and brother, his life ended far too soon,” Ford said.

“This was a senseless and unprovoked murder that cannot be tolerated. Everyone in Toronto and Ontario deserves to feel safe in their community.”

Flowers placed at Keele Station in Toronto after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbing inside the station. View image in full screen
Flowers placed at Keele Station in Toronto after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbing inside the station. Marianne Dimain / Global News
