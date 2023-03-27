‘He will be sorely missed’: Boy killed in unprovoked TTC stabbing was student at Etobicoke school

Send this page to someone via email

The 16-year-old boy killed in an unprovoked stabbing at a Toronto subway station over the weekend was a student at an Etobicoke high school.

The principal of Etobicoke Collegiate Institute sent a letter to the school community on Monday informing them of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.

“This has been a somber day for all of us as we mourn the tragic loss of this young life,” Jennifer Kurtz wrote.

“Gabriel was a kind student who enjoyed school and spending time with his friends and family. He will be sorely missed. As you can appreciate, this is unexpected and very difficult news for staff and students.”

Toronto police said officers found Magalhaes with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when a suspect approached him and stabbed him without provocation, according to police.

Jordan O’Brien-Tobin, 22 years old and of no fixed address, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In the letter, Kurtz said some students will be understandably upset and the school will focus on helping students and staff cope, especially those who were closest to Magalhaes.

The school’s social worker and guidance counsellor is available for support, Kurtz said, adding that those who need additional support or guidance can contact the school.

“We do encourage families to talk about this event in whatever way that is appropriate for your family,” she said, noting that the TDSB has a grief and loss resources section on its website.

“I know you join with all of us in expressing our deepest condolences to the grieving family on the heart-breaking loss they have suffered.”

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet that his “heart breaks” for Magalhaes’ family and friends.

“A son and brother, his life ended far too soon,” Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a senseless and unprovoked murder that cannot be tolerated. Everyone in Toronto and Ontario deserves to feel safe in their community.”

My heart breaks for the family and friends mourning the loss of Gabriel Magalhaes. A son and brother, his life ended far too soon. This was a senseless and unprovoked murder that cannot be tolerated. Everyone in Toronto and Ontario deserves to feel safe in their community. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 27, 2023