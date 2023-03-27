Petition seeks 3-way stop on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough following crash that killed girl

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of a collision that killed a girl, a petition seeking a three-way stop along Woodglade Boulevard is scheduled to be presented to Peterborough city council on Monday night.

Peterborough police late Monday morning said they continue to investigate Thursday morning’s collision. Investigators say an SUV left the roadway and curb and stuck a girl who was standing in the driveway of her family’s home on Woodglade.

The girl later died in hospital from her injuries. Two other children were also in the driveway but were not injured, police said.

Witnesses told Global News an off-duty nurse responded to the scene but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

Police have yet to state the cause of the crash and or if charges will be laid. The victim has not been identified.

Residents in the west-end neighbourhood have launched a petition seeking a three-way stop on Woodglade at the corner of Oakwood Crescent. According to the West End Ptbo public Facebook group, the petition was available to sign by visiting 2239 Woodglade.

Monaghan Ward Coun. Matthew Crowley is joining residents in the fight to address speeding in the area. He is promoting the petition and says he will be asking city staff to investigate installing a three-way stop at the intersection.

“Speeding and dangerous driving has been something the residents on Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Woodglade have been complaining about for years,” Crowley said on his Ward 2 Facebook page.

“The term ‘Kawartha Heights Speedway’ has been used for years to describe traffic in that area. This is no longer something to be joked about, but instead is a serious problem that needs immediate intervention by the city.

“This may be a welcome change for many, not enough change for some and an inconvenience for others, but this change is needed — and in this case the change has come far too late to save the life of a child.

“My heart is broken and words cannot express the overwhelming sadness I feel for the family of the child who was struck on Woodglade.”

