Peterborough community steps up to support family of 3-year-old girl killed in collision

Dozens of bouquets of flowers and stuffed toys surround a tree on the Woodglade Boulevard property where a girl, 3, was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday.

On Friday morning, neighbours from near and far stopped to drop off items in memory of the young child.

The Peterborough Police Service continues to investigate the collision that happened Thursday at about 9 a.m.

At a news conference at the site on Thursday afternoon, police told reporters a southbound SUV left the road, jumped the curb and struck the child, who was standing in the family driveway.

Witnesses tell Global News, an off-duty nurse responded but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

“It is an absolute tragedy this event occurred,” Staff Sgt. Dan MacLean said.

Two other children were standing nearby but weren’t struck or injured.

The driver, who remained at the scene, hasn’t been charged.

As of late Friday afternoon, police had no further updates on the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 705-876-1122.

Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in at nearby Hair by Fusion on Sherbrooke Street.

Owner Sherri Wilfong tells Global News that she wanted to help and thought her salon was a good centralized location for drop-off in the west end of the city.

“We’re right in the heart of the neighbourhood and a lot of our clients are in the neighbourhood,” Wilfong said.

“We wanted to be a safe space that people can do something for the family. It’s been incredible so far — a lot of people commenting that they wanted to do something for the family.”

Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

— with files from Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough