Canada

1 dead, another with serious injuries after south London crash

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 7:36 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London, Ont., police are investigating a fatal collision Sunday in the south end of the city.

The single-vehicle crash near Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East was reported on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police found two parties with serious injuries at the scene.

One person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The status of their condition remains unknown.

Hamilton Road is still open in both directions, but police say the public should avoid the area until further notice.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

