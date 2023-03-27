1 dead, another with serious injuries after south London crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are investigating a fatal collision Sunday in the south end of the city.

The single-vehicle crash near Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East was reported on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police found two parties with serious injuries at the scene.

One person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The status of their condition remains unknown.

Hamilton Road is still open in both directions, but police say the public should avoid the area until further notice.