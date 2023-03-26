London, Ont. police investigate suspicious death on Base Line Road

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a suspicious death that took place Saturday.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Base Line Road West to do a welfare check.

Officers found a man who was dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say they’re treating the death as suspicious.

London police’s major crime section and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).