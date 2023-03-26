Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigate suspicious death on Base Line Road

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 26, 2023 2:15 pm
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News
London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a suspicious death that took place Saturday.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Base Line Road West to do a welfare check.

Officers found a man who was dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Read more: Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death,’ Woodstock, Ont. police say

Police say they’re treating the death as suspicious.

London police’s major crime section and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

