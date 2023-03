Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by two vehicles in Mississauga late Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Creditview and Bristol roads at around 11:16 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said the two vehicles stayed at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area as police conduct their investigation.

Road Closures:

Due to fatal collision Creditview Road both North and South bound closed between Carolyn Road to Willow Way.

Bristol Road closed between Bathgate Road and Whitehorn Avenue.

Please use alternate routes. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 27, 2023