B.C. family returns from Mexico vacation to find goat moved into their home

A Prince George, B.C., family arrived home after their spring-break vacation to find their workshop had been broken into and an unfamiliar face had moved in — a goat.

Tanya Mould said her family went to Mexico for spring break and when they arrived back home a goat had somehow let himself in and made itself quite comfortable.

“We got home and as we were unloading the car, I saw in the shop window… I could see an animal chewing on something,” she told Global News.

“I went and opened the shop door and out comes this big goat. We had no idea what to do.”

The family then named the goat Gordo, who then stayed with the family for three days.

“We thought as soon as we let Gordo out — he would just travel back to his (real) home,” Mould said. “But, it would go to the end of our driveway and would come right back.”

Mould said she is terrified of goats but seemingly Gordo was not scared of them. He made multiple attempts to get back inside the house and even tried climbing through a window.

Gordo has since been relocated and has been rehomed at a nearby farm.