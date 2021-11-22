‘Coolest thing ever’: Calgary-area goats support struggling new moms

Send this page to someone via email

There’s new support for struggling new moms in communities just north of Calgary.

The help comes from a couple of cute, young critters who went through a rough time when they were babies.

The owner of a pair of goats named Lola and Sad Gary is raising money for the Airdrie Health Foundation, which funds a program to help high-risk young mothers.

Things got off to a tough start for the two goats.

“They started out life as little, cold orphans,” owner Sharon Shuttleworth said.

The goats caught a break when Shuttleworth took them in shortly after their mother died in February 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Shuttleworth started sharing stories and photos of Lola online, with lots of followers thanking her for giving their spirits a boost when it was needed.

“(They suffered) work stress, pandemic stress,” Shuttleworth said.

“We’re just trying to help our community because we’re all in a really, really bad time, and this little goat seems to have really touched people’s hearts.”

Lola and Sad Gary are again touching hearts as part of the campaign to support new moms.

“Due to COVID, family members that usually get to help can’t. With restrictions, programs with swimming and parent groups and play dates and stuff, those have all been postponed or cancelled,” Airdrie Health Foundation’s Michelle Bates said, “so this program is really important right now.”

Shuttleworth is selling merchandise, like mugs and greeting cards, through her website.

Proceeds from sales until Nov. 30 go to the Airdrie Health Foundation, which will also get proceeds from sales of a children’s book, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong: The Misadventures of Lola and Sad Gary.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bates says it’s fitting that the two goats are helping to support high-risk young mothers.

“They lost their mom, and they needed help when they were young,” Bates said, “and that’s kind of what this program is about: getting help for moms and for the young babies.”

Shuttleworth says she’s glad to have her goats provide the help: “I think it’s the coolest thing ever.”

As for how Sad Gary got his name: “Because where Lola goes, ‘Baa, baa, baa,'” Shuttleworth said, “he goes, ‘Wah, wah, wah.'”