Driver charged after wheel comes off commercial vehicle travelling through Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries have been reported after one wheel came off a commercial vehicle on a highway passing through Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division said in a tweet at around 9 p.m. on Saturday that a wheel had come off a commercial vehicle on Highway 401 near Weston Road. The vehicle was heading westbound in the express lane.

Police said the wheel came off the front passenger side. It reportedly caught fire and was recovered on the Weston Road on-ramp.

Police said the driver and commercial company had been charged.

Wheel off- #Hwy401 WB Express/Weston. Commercial vehicle lost front passenger side wheel. Wheel was on fire and was recovered on the Weston Rd off ramp. Fortunately, no injuries reported. Driver and Company charged. #TorontoOPP ^yb pic.twitter.com/tFJDDfDaDQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 26, 2023