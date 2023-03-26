Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after wheel comes off commercial vehicle travelling through Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 9:49 am
Police say the wheel came off a commercial vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401. View image in full screen
Police say the wheel came off a commercial vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401. @OPP_HSD / Twitter
No injuries have been reported after one wheel came off a commercial vehicle on a highway passing through Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division said in a tweet at around 9 p.m. on Saturday that a wheel had come off a commercial vehicle on Highway 401 near Weston Road. The vehicle was heading westbound in the express lane.

Read more: Driver charged after truck wheel flies off along Highway 404 in Toronto, OPP say

Police said the wheel came off the front passenger side. It reportedly caught fire and was recovered on the Weston Road on-ramp.

Police said the driver and commercial company had been charged.

