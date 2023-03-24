Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Perpetual noise’: Kelowna, B.C. resident frustrated with pickleball court

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna residents frustrated with consistent pickleball noise'
Kelowna residents frustrated with consistent pickleball noise
When a Kelowna woman moved into her new home, she was excited to turn it into her sanctuary. But says for over a year, she has been dealing with a constant back and forth, between bylaw officers and nearby pickleball players. Jasmine King has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and a growing pain for residents in a Kelowna, B.C. neighbourhood.

Shane Jamieson bought her house in 2021, unaware of the pickleball court in her neighbour’s yard.

But for over a year, she says she has been dealing with a constant back and forth between bylaw officers and nearby pickleball players.

“We have spent an enormous amount of money, indeed our life savings. We have then discovered this perpetual noise — ‘tock, tock, tock’ noise — of pickleball,” said Jamieson.

Read more: ‘A sport on fire’: How the exponential growth of pickleball has served up controversy

Jamieson says this has become a daily occurrence, with players making quite a racket all hours of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s prompted her to have her TV on most of the time, build a shed and cover one part of her fence in an effort to block out all the noise.

“This is just for my mental health. I’m just trying just to not see the house next door,” she said.

Jamieson says she tried to reason with her neighbours and eventually turned to city bylaw officers, lodging numerous complaints about the noise.

However, she says they haven’t done much in her defence.

“This is a simple solution saying this is the law and they can enforce it. This noise is noisy. The city can say play, they can play pickleball on public courts,” Jamieson said.

Click to play video: 'Pickleball dispute ends up in B.C. Supreme Court'
Pickleball dispute ends up in B.C. Supreme Court

When bylaw officers receive noise complaints they investigate them first, such as what time these offences happen and the reoccurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do seek to confirm the details of the complaint and really try to educate, in this case, individual homeowners as well, on what the constraints are of the bylaw in place. Whether or not it’s something that we do investigate and or choose to enforce,” said City of Kelowna bylaw manager Kevin Mead.

Trending Now

Mead says if the investigations determine there is a bylaw infraction, they can issue tickets or fines. However, they do their best to keep things civil between neighbours.

“The city does want to see neighbours, being neighbourly with each other and working with mutual respect amongst each other first. That’s really what our aim is and it’s a matter of maintaining some semblance of community standard amongst neighbours,” said Mead.

Click to play video: 'South Surrey pickleball court vandalized two days after opening'
South Surrey pickleball court vandalized two days after opening

Jamieson says she’s heard from her others in the neighbourhood as well, who are frustrated with the noise.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she has nothing against her pickleball-playing neighbours, but the city and the enforcement of its rules.

“My warning to anyone who’s wanting to buy a single residential home in Kelowna. Best beware because there is no recourse with bylaw,” Jamieson said.

Global News went to the home with the pickleball court for a response, but no one answered the door.

More on Canada
KelownaCity of KelownaBylawPickleballbylaw officersBylaw ServicesKelowna bylawPickleball CourtPickleball PlayersKelowna bylaw servicesKelowna Pickleball
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers