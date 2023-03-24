Menu

Education

Red River College Polytech, Assiniboine Community College instructors vote to strike

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 7:56 pm
A Red River College student was assaulted Friday. View image in full screen
A Red River College student was assaulted Friday. File / Global News
Instructors and other staff at two of Manitoba’s largest colleges have voted in favour of taking strike action.

Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) members at Red River College Polytech (RRC) and Assiniboine Community College (ACC) gave the union “a strong strike mandate” over three days of voting, the union announced Friday.

Read more: About 18,000 Manitoba health support workers reach tentative contract deal

“Our members work hard to provide students with the very best education they can, but they have been struggling. Instructors and other support staff at the colleges are amongst the lowest paid in the country. Recruitment and retention is a huge issue,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross in a release.

“It’s unfair for our members and the students. It’s time for our members to catch up and keep up.”

The union stresses the vote doesn’t necessarily mean its roughly 1,900 members working as instructors, or in administrative and IT roles, will strike.

It gives the union’s bargaining committee the authority to take strike action and “sends a powerful message to the employer”, the union said, but there’s been no move to set up picket lines while negotiations are ongoing.

Read more: Manitoba labour board rejects complaints against unions on COVID-19 rules

“We will continue to meet with the employer with the assistance of a conciliator. We’re hopeful that this strong strike mandate shows the strength of our resolve and provides the impetus for an improved offer,” Ross added.

“We have begun to make arrangements for job action in the event that a new offer remains insufficient.”

ManitobaStrikeMGEUassiniboine community collegeManitoba Government and General Employees' UnionKyle RossRed River College Polytech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

