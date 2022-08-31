Menu

Health

About 18,000 Manitoba health support workers reach tentative contract deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 8:58 am
Healthcare workers' personal protective equipment hangs at a clinic. View image in full screen
Healthcare workers' personal protective equipment hangs at a clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

About 18,000 health support workers have reached a tentative contract settlement with the province of Manitoba.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers, says the deal was reached late Monday night after nearly two years of bargaining.

The seven-year deal includes pay increases totalling nearly 10 per cent.

Read more: Manitoba health care support workers being asked to perform nurses’ duties, union says

The deal now goes before the union membership for a ratification vote and the bargaining committee recommends it should be accepted.

The ratification vote is to occur in the coming weeks, with details on the vote expected in the next few days.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
