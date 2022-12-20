Manitoba labour board rejects complaints against unions on COVID-19 rules

See more sharing options

The Manitoba Labour Board has dismissed several complaints from workers who wanted their unions to fight COVID-19 requirements.

The board has dismissed complaints from, among others, a nurse, a lab technologist, a plumber and a university instructor.

Each wanted to fight requirements during the pandemic laid down by their employer, such as providing proof of vaccination or undergoing frequent rapid testing.

2:02 Two years since first COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba

In many cases, the workers were placed on unpaid leave.

The unions in most cases did not pursue grievances, and the workers complained to the labour board that the unions were discriminating against them and acting in bad faith.

The labour board ruled the unions were not required to file grievances and had acted reasonably after weighing the interests of all members.