Health

Manitoba labour board rejects complaints against unions on COVID-19 rules

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 12:44 pm
A man receives a COVID-19 rapid test. View image in full screen
A man receives a COVID-19 rapid test. Global News/File

The Manitoba Labour Board has dismissed several complaints from workers who wanted their unions to fight COVID-19 requirements.

The board has dismissed complaints from, among others, a nurse, a lab technologist, a plumber and a university instructor.

Read more: Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules

Each wanted to fight requirements during the pandemic laid down by their employer, such as providing proof of vaccination or undergoing frequent rapid testing.

Click to play video: 'Two years since first COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba'
Two years since first COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba

In many cases, the workers were placed on unpaid leave.

Read more: Manitoba reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 5 flu deaths in weekly respiratory report

The unions in most cases did not pursue grievances, and the workers complained to the labour board that the unions were discriminating against them and acting in bad faith.

The labour board ruled the unions were not required to file grievances and had acted reasonably after weighing the interests of all members.

Click to play video: 'Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules'
Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules
COVID-19COVID-19 RestrictionsUnionManitoba Labour Board
© 2022 The Canadian Press

