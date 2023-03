See more sharing options

New Brunswick RCMP say a teenager died at the scene of a snowmobile crash near Glencoe.

In a Friday release, police said a single-snowmobile crash on a provincial trail was reported at 2 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy from Val d’Amour, N.B., died at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver missed a turn and hit several trees before crashing.

However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.