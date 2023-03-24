Menu

Crime

Saint John police arrest 24-year-old in 2022 hit and run

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 12:46 pm
Saint John, N.B., police have arrested and charged a man in his 20s after a hit and run left a woman with injuries in December 2022.

In a Friday update, the police force said a hit and run involving a pedestrian was reported on Dec. 8 just after 6 p.m. in a parking lot on McAllister Drive.

According to the release, a small four-door sedan hit a 44-year-old woman walking across the parking lot “and the driver failed to remain at the scene.”

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the incident, police asked for witnesses and dashcam or video surveillance footage of the area.

On March 22, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with several criminal code driving offences, police said.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.

Saint JohnHit and RunCar crashPedestrian CollisionSaint John policeMcAllister Drive crashMcAllister Drive hit and runSaint John hit and run
