Most British Columbians favour speeding tickets based on income over set fines, poll finds

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:33 pm
A member of the Surrey RCMP searchers for speeders at Highway 10 and Panorama Drive in Surrey, B.C. on Thurs. June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A member of the Surrey RCMP searches for speeders at Highway 10 and Panorama Drive in Surrey, B.C. on Thurs. June 2, 2022. Global News
A majority of British Columbians — 69 per cent — favour “progressive punishment” when it comes to speeding tickets rather than set fines, a new poll has found.

The Vancouver-based Research Co. surveyed 1,000 adults across the country on the idea of issuing tickets based on a driver’s disposable income and the amount they went over the speed limit.

Sixty-five per cent of Canadians supported the idea in their own city or towns, while 24 per cent opposed and 11 per cent said they were undecided.

“Canadians in the highest income bracket are decidedly more dissatisfied with the concept of progressive punishment for speeding tickets,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco in a Friday news release.

“Opposition to this course of action among Canadians who live in households earning more than $100,000 a year reaches 34 per cent, 10 points higher than the national average.”

According to Research Co., Finland and Switzerland both have progressive punishment systems for speeding tickets.

In Canada, British Columbians and Quebecers supported progressive punishment for speeding the most, with nearly seven in 10 in favour. Sixty-three per cent of Ontarians supported the idea, as did 62 per cent of Manitobans and Saskatchewanians, 60 per cent of Atlantic Canadians and 59 per cent of Albertans.

The public opinion firm also asked Canadians about their support for progressive punishment when it comes to unpaid parking tickets. Fifty-eight per cent were in favour, while 31 per cent were opposed and 11 per cent were undecided.

The poll was conducted between March 18 and 20. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

