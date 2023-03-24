Tactical officers execute search warrant in Brampton after gunpoint robbery

Peel police officers including the tactical unit executed a search warrant in Brampton Friday, resulting in an arrest and firearm seizure after a gunpoint robbery earlier this week.
Peel Regional Police said the alleged robbery targeting a 24-year-old Mississauga man happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday in the Dundas Street East and Hensall Circle area of Mississauga.
The victim was robbed of his property, but didn’t suffer any physical injuries, police said.
Investigators identified a suspect and on Friday, executed a search warrant in the Kennedy Road and Vodden Street East area of Brampton.
Police said a 9mm Glock 17 handgun was seized and a 35-year-old Brampton man was arrested.
Carvel Purcell has been charged with robbery and “numerous” firearm offences, police said.
He was held for a bail hearing.
