Tactical officers execute search warrant in Brampton after gunpoint robbery

Peel police officers including the tactical unit executed a search warrant in Brampton Friday, resulting in an arrest and firearm seizure after a gunpoint robbery earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged robbery targeting a 24-year-old Mississauga man happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday in the Dundas Street East and Hensall Circle area of Mississauga.

The victim was robbed of his property, but didn’t suffer any physical injuries, police said.

Investigators identified a suspect and on Friday, executed a search warrant in the Kennedy Road and Vodden Street East area of Brampton.

Police said a 9mm Glock 17 handgun was seized and a 35-year-old Brampton man was arrested.

Carvel Purcell has been charged with robbery and “numerous” firearm offences, police said.

He was held for a bail hearing.