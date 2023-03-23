Menu

Crime

Police search for vulnerable man reported missing in Richmond Hill after house explosion

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire crews investigating after explosion, fire engulfs home in Richmond Hill'
Fire crews investigating after explosion, fire engulfs home in Richmond Hill
RELATED: Fire crews investigating after explosion, fire engulfs home in Richmond Hill
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old vulnerable man from Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said Daniel Popov was last seen leaving his house on Deerwood Crescent at around 12:50 p.m. on March 20 after an explosion which reulted in a fire at the house.

Read more: House on fire, others evacuated after explosion reported in Richmond Hill: police

“Investigators believe he had been the only occupant of the property at the time of the fire,” officers said in a news release. “Daniel was witnessed in the area following the incident, but he did not return to the house and has not contacted his family since the incident.”

Police said investigators do not believe Daniel was injured, but are concerned for his well-being.

Officers said Popov is six-feet-one-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with short, blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a black hoodie, dark sweatpants and dark shoes with white trim.

Trending Now

According to police, the cause of the explosion and house fire is still under investigation.

“The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified and is involved in the case,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

