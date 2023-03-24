Menu

Crime

Man wanted after woman attacked with knife at north Toronto home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 11:08 am
Leonid Yuzefovich, 59, is wanted. View image in full screen
Leonid Yuzefovich, 59, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
A 59-year-old man is wanted for a number of offences after a woman was attacked with a knife at a north Toronto home earlier this month, police say.

Toronto police said the alleged incident happened on March 11 in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area of North York.

Police said a man attacked a woman at a residence in the area.

The two are known to each other, police said, though officers didn’t elaborate on what their relationship is.

There is no word on what injuries may have been sustained in the alleged attack.

Toronto resident Leonid Yuzefovich is wanted for assault / choking, three counts of assault, mischief, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police described him as five-foot-10, 200 pounds with a large build, bald and clean shaven.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Police sources tell Global News fatal crash in Etobicoke early Sunday involved a stolen vehicle'
Police sources tell Global News fatal crash in Etobicoke early Sunday involved a stolen vehicle
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceMan wantedToronto Man WantedWoman attacked TorontoBathurst Street and Finch Avenue West
