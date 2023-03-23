Brampton, Ont. man charged with fleeing from police during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

Peel Regional Police said that on March 10, at around 9:40 a.m., officers saw a tractor-trailer driving in a “no heavy trucks” zone in the Williams Parkway and Dixie Road area.

Police said officers stopped the truck and briefly spoke to the driver.

Officers said he then fled at a high speed.

Read more: 2 arrest warrants issued for attack on Ontario woman who is still missing

“Officers did not engage in a pursuit due to the high speeds and threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

According to police, at around 9:45 a.m., officers saw the truck again in the Airport Road and Queen Street area.

Story continues below advertisement

“But upon seeing police, the driver began driving erratically,” officers say.

Police said a short distance away, at Goreway Drive and Steeles Avenue, the vehicle was involved with another and failed to stop at the scene.

Police said on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

On Thursday, police said 28-year-old Lovepreet Singh from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with several offences, including flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation, four counts of operation while prohibited, failing to stop after an accident and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and operation while impaired by drugs.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.