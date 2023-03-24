‘Wet and windy Saturday’: Special weather statement in effect for Toronto

See more sharing options

Environment Canada says Toronto is in for “a wet and windy Saturday” and has issued a special weather statement for a risk of freezing rain.

The weather agency said freezing rain is possible early Saturday morning and is forecast to rapidly transition into rain as temperatures quickly rise above zero.

It said travel might be affected on Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 10 to 20 mm of rain.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Saturday.

“Given the forecast of these strong winds, local power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said.

Saturday is forecast to see a high of 9 C and a low of 0 C.