Freezing rain and strong winds to hit London-Middlesex: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London region is likely in for an icy, rainy, and windy start to the weekend, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Forecasters predict that a storm system may bring freezing rain and strong winds to London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County on Saturday morning.

The national weather agency said that while where and when the storm will hit remains uncertain, the freezing rain may last for a few hours before changing over to showers or rain Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. The combination of strong winds and any ice build-up may lead to local power outages, according to the special weather advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County are also expected to see up to 70 or 80 km/h winds blow through the region into Saturday evening. Some damage to tree branches as well as local power outages may also occur.

In addition to the strong winds, rain and mild temperatures are also expected Saturday into Saturday night.