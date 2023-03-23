Calgary search warrants net $1.6M in cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged following a drug trafficking investigation that found more than $1 million in cocaine in a home.

On March 16, Calgary police say they executed search warrants in the 3300 block of New Brighton Gardens Southeast and the 0 to 100 block of Pantego Lane Northwest.

Officers seized 16 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $1.6 million, from the New Brighton home, along with electronic money counters, an airsoft rifle and pistol, airsoft ammunition magazines and a body armour carrier.

Steven Tse, 36, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and is due to appear in court on May 10.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.