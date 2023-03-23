Regina man faces 11 charges following investigation into string of retail heists

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police charged a 21-year-old Regina man with numerous counts following an investigation into a series of robberies and thefts.

The occurrences date back to 2022 at several retail businesses in Regina. According to a police release, the first incident occurred on Feb. 18, 2022, when police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a retail business in the 4100 block of Albert Street.

Read more: Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

A masked suspect entered the store, asked to see expensive jewelry, then pointed a firearm and fled with the merchandise, police said.

The following week, on Feb. 26, 2022, police were notified that a man attempted to sell the jewelry at a pawn shop, and then fled the scene without the jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

“The jewelry was confirmed to be the same as stolen on February 18,” Regina police said.

On March 7, 2022, another incident was reported at a retail business in the 400 block of North Albert Street, when a man fled with an expensive piece of jewelry, and again on May 10, 2022, when a similar robbery was reported at a retail business on the 2900 block of Gordon Road.

“A break and enter also occurred on November 19, 2022, at a retail business on the 1800 block of Scarth Street, where a glass front door was damaged and merchandise was stolen,” police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mohammed Haddad on Monday, police said. Charges against him include robbery, use of an imitation firearm, four counts of disguise with intent, and breaking and entering.

Haddad made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.