Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man faces 11 charges following investigation into string of retail heists

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:49 pm
Following an investigation into a string of jewelry thefts in Regina, a 21-year-old man faces 11 charges.
Following an investigation into a string of jewelry thefts in Regina, a 21-year-old man faces 11 charges. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police charged a 21-year-old Regina man with numerous counts following an investigation into a series of robberies and thefts.

The occurrences date back to 2022 at several retail businesses in Regina. According to a police release, the first incident occurred on Feb. 18, 2022, when police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a retail business in the 4100 block of Albert Street.

Read more: Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

A masked suspect entered the store, asked to see expensive jewelry, then pointed a firearm and fled with the merchandise, police said.

The following week, on Feb. 26, 2022, police were notified that a man attempted to sell the jewelry at a pawn shop, and then fled the scene without the jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

“The jewelry was confirmed to be the same as stolen on February 18,” Regina police said.

On March 7, 2022, another incident was reported at a retail business in the 400 block of North Albert Street, when a man fled with an expensive piece of jewelry, and again on May 10, 2022, when a similar robbery was reported at a retail business on the 2900 block of Gordon Road.

Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in recent robbery

“A break and enter also occurred on November 19, 2022, at a retail business on the 1800 block of Scarth Street, where a glass front door was damaged and merchandise was stolen,” police said.

Trending Now

The investigation led to the arrest of Mohammed Haddad on Monday, police said. Charges against him include robbery, use of an imitation firearm, four counts of disguise with intent, and breaking and entering.

Haddad made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man'
Regina man charged in robbery of 93-year-old man
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsTheftInvestigationRegina Police ServiceRobberiesJewelry Theftjewelry retail stores
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers