Rescheduled appeal hearing for Bradley Barton begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content. Discretion is advised.

A rescheduled appeal hearing began Thursday for Bradley Barton, who was convicted in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue at an Edmonton motel.

The Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing arguments that the former Ontario long-haul truck driver should be tried for a third time.

Barton was sentenced on July 2021 to twelve and a half years for manslaughter in the death of Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Medical experts testified Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when Barton performed a sexual act that severely injured her internally.

Barton, 53, told his trial that he arranged to pay Gladue for sex and was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her body.

In August 2021, Barton appealed his conviction and sentence.

Barton’s lawyer, Peter Sankoff, says the exclusion of evidence and the question of consent should warrant a new trial.

The Crown filed its own appeal following Barton’s second trial in 2021, calling the sentence “demonstrably unfit.”

A power outage on Jan. 4, 2023, led to the closure of the Edmonton law courts, adjourning all hearings scheduled for that day, including the highly-anticipated appeal hearing of Barton.

It was the second trial for Barton after a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, a verdict that sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

Read more: Supreme Court orders new trial for manslaughter in Cindy Gladue Edmonton motel death

More to come…

With files from Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press