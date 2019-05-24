Supreme Court to rule on controversial case of woman found dead in Edmonton motel

The Supreme Court is to rule Friday on the case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death of an Alberta woman in what could set a precedent in Canada’s sexual assault laws.

Bradley Barton claimed that Cindy Gladue died after a night of consensual rough sex in an Edmonton motel in June 2011.

A jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and manslaughter, after a trial in which Gladue was continuously referred to as a native prostitute and her preserved vaginal tissue was an exhibit.

The Crown appealed following nationwide protests and the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.

READ MORE: Shine the Light launch honours Cindy Gladue

WATCH BELOW: Rallies for murdered sex worker in Alberta held across the country in 2015

The Appeal court ruled serious errors were made in the original trial and in the judge’s charge to the jury about Barton’s conduct and on sexual assault legislation pertaining to consent.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last October on several procedural matters, but could also decide for the first time whether an “objective likelihood of harm” cancels out sexual consent.

READ MORE: Supreme Court to hear questions in case of Cindy Gladue’s 2011 death at Edmonton motel

The Alberta Crown, as well as attorneys general in other provinces, argued for such an addition to the law.

Barton’s lawyer, Dino Bottos, has said it would be a big deal if the court agreed and noted the Crown brought up a consent versus harm argument on appeal — not at trial — so it shouldn’t affect his client’s case.

Barton testified that he hired Gladue for two nights of sex at the Yellowhead Inn in northwest Edmonton, that included putting his fist in her vagina. When he woke up after the second night, he said, he found her dead in the tub and called 911.

Court heard Gladue had an 11-centimetre cut in her vagina and bled to death.

A medical examiner testified that the wound to Gladue’s vaginal wall was likely to have been caused by a sharp object and, in a rare move, he used Gladue’s preserved vaginal tissue as an exhibit.

Some interveners in the case said they believe Gladue didn’t consent and noted the Metis mother of three deserved better at trial.