Power outage closes Edmonton law courts, adjourns cases

A power outage led to the closure of the Edmonton law courts on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Court of Appeal said, “The Edmonton law courts building has limited power and lighting and access is very limited.”

It means all hearings scheduled for Wednesday have been adjourned, including the highly-anticipated appeal hearing of convicted killer Bradley Barton, who was sentenced in July 2021 to 12 and a half years in prison for the death of Cindy Gladue.

A jury found Barton guilty of manslaughter in the death of Gladue, 36, a Métis and Cree woman.

She was killed in a hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

In August of 2021, the former long-haul trucker from Ontario appealed his conviction and sentence.