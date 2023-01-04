Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Power outage closes Edmonton law courts, adjourns cases

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 1:27 pm
Edmonton law courts View image in full screen
Power and lighting outage at Edmonton law courts on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News

A power outage led to the closure of the Edmonton law courts on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Court of Appeal said, “The Edmonton law courts building has limited power and lighting and access is very limited.”

It means all hearings scheduled for Wednesday have been adjourned, including the highly-anticipated appeal hearing of convicted killer Bradley Barton, who was sentenced in July 2021 to 12 and a half years in prison for the death of Cindy Gladue.

Read more: Alberta judge sentences trucker to 12 1/2 years in the death of Cindy Gladue

A jury found Barton guilty of manslaughter in the death of Gladue, 36, a Métis and Cree woman.

Trending Now
Trending Now

She was killed in a hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario trucker in prison for killing Cindy Gladue in Edmonton hotel appeals conviction, sentence

In August of 2021, the former long-haul trucker from Ontario appealed his conviction and sentence.

Click to play video: 'Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue'
Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue
Alberta JusticePower OutageAlberta Court Of AppealEdmonton Law CourtsAlberta CourtCindy GladueBradley BartonAlberta court casesalberta court hearingshearings adjournedking's bench
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers