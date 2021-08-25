Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario trucker in prison for killing Cindy Gladue in Edmonton hotel appeals conviction, sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue' Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue
WATCH (July 27): An Edmonton judge has sentenced Ontario long-haul trucker Bradley Barton to 12.5 years behind bars. The decision comes 10 years and two trials after Cindy Gladue bled to death Barton's hotel bathtub. Fletcher Kent has more on the sentencing and why this case may still not be over – Jul 27, 2021

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

A former long-haul trucker from Ontario who is in an Alberta prison for the killing of a woman in an Edmonton hotel a decade ago is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Bradley Barton was sentenced last month to 12 1/2 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Metis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

Read more: Alberta judge sentences trucker to 12 1/2 years in the death of Cindy Gladue

Medical experts testified Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when Barton performed a sexual act that caused a severe wound to her vagina.

Trending Stories

It was the second trial for Barton after a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, a verdict that sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death' Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death – Feb 19, 2021

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos, in the notice of appeal, says the trial judge made several errors and that 12 1/2 years is excessive and unreasonable.

Read more: Crown appeals sentence of Ontario truck driver after death of woman in Edmonton hotel

The Crown has already filed an appeal of the sentence, arguing that it is unfit and not proportional to the gravity of the offence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Murder tagManslaughter tagAlberta Justice tagAppeal tagIndigenous Women tagCindy Gladue tagBradley Barton tagYellowhead Inn tagDino Bottos tagEdmonton motel tagOntario trucker taglong-haul trucker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers