Crime

Alberta judge to sentence trucker found guilty in the death of Cindy Gladue

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death' Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
Lawyer Lisa Weber and friends Brandy Poorman and Kari Thomason speak outside the Edmonton courthouse after Ontario trucker Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue at an Edmonton hotel. – Feb 19, 2021

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

An Ontario trucker found guilty for killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room a decade ago is to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

Bradley Barton was convicted in February in the manslaughter of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, who died in his room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Read more: ‘Never meant to hurt this lady’: Man apologizes for woman’s death in Edmonton hotel

Barton’s trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

The Crown is asking that Barton be sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison, listed on the national sex offenders registry and banned for life from owning restricted firearms.

Cindy Gladue is pictured in a photo.
Cindy Gladue is pictured in a photo. Provided to Global News

The defence argued for a five- to nine-year sentence for Barton because the trucker did not foresee Gladue’s death.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Stephen Hillier is to give his sentencing decision this morning in a downtown Edmonton courtroom.

Read more: Defence seeks up to 9 years for Ontario trucker guilty of killing woman in Edmonton hotel

It was the second trial for Barton.

A jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, which sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
