Canada

Second crane deployed in search for missing victims in Old Montreal fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2023 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Old Montreal fire update'
Old Montreal fire update
WATCH: The bodies of two more victims have been recovered from the rubble of last week’s deadly fire in the Old Port of Montreal.
After the recovery of two more bodies Wednesday from the rubble of a deadly Old Montreal fire, a second crane is being brought in to continue the search for people still missing.

Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, says the plan for today is to use both cranes to speed up the removal of debris from the historic building.

Read more: Calls continue for stronger rules around short-term rentals following Old Montreal fire

Montreal police announced late Wednesday the discovery of two more bodies, bringing the total to four and leaving three people missing after the fire last Thursday.

Click to play video: 'At least 6 people now missing after Old Montreal blaze, fire officials say'
At least 6 people now missing after Old Montreal blaze, fire officials say

The bodies of the two victims recovered Wednesday were turned over to a pathologist for identification.

Story continues below advertisement

Guilbault told reporters that searchers are focusing on areas of the building identified by police investigators.

Read more: Police ID first victim as search continues at site of fatal fire in Old Montreal

On Wednesday, Montreal police identified the first victim recovered as 76-year-old Camille Maheux, a photographer who lived in the building.

Authorities have said identities of victims will only be released after confirmation from two separate methods, including a DNA test or dental records.

Officials have not confirmed how many of the missing people were tourists but said they were from Quebec, Ontario and the United States.

Click to play video: 'Calls for stricter Airbnb regulations following deadly fire in Old Montreal'
Calls for stricter Airbnb regulations following deadly fire in Old Montreal
