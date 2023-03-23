Second crane deployed in search for missing victims in Old Montreal fire

Send this page to someone via email

After the recovery of two more bodies Wednesday from the rubble of a deadly Old Montreal fire, a second crane is being brought in to continue the search for people still missing.

Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, says the plan for today is to use both cranes to speed up the removal of debris from the historic building.

Montreal police announced late Wednesday the discovery of two more bodies, bringing the total to four and leaving three people missing after the fire last Thursday.

The bodies of the two victims recovered Wednesday were turned over to a pathologist for identification.

Guilbault told reporters that searchers are focusing on areas of the building identified by police investigators.

On Wednesday, Montreal police identified the first victim recovered as 76-year-old Camille Maheux, a photographer who lived in the building.

Authorities have said identities of victims will only be released after confirmation from two separate methods, including a DNA test or dental records.

Officials have not confirmed how many of the missing people were tourists but said they were from Quebec, Ontario and the United States.