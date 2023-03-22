Five still missing as search continues at site of fatal fire in Old Montreal

Firefighters and police are continuing to search for at least five missing people at the site of a fatal fire in Old Montreal while the investigation continues.
While the plan had been to dismantle the upper floors of the three-storey building starting the week, authorities have put that plan on hold while focusing on a more “methodical” search using a crane, specialized camera equipment and drones.
Insp. David Shane of the Montreal police told a briefing today that searchers are targeting areas based on the probable location of the missing people at the time of the fire Thursday.
That’s how the recovery team was able to remove the body of a second victim on Tuesday evening, but police did not provide further details about the victim pending identification by the coroner’s office.
Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, says some parts of the building are more collapsed than others, making it more difficult to determine what lies beneath the debris.
A first body was recovered Sunday evening, and Shane says investigators have not ruled out the possibility there could be more than five people missing.
