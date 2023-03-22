Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Five still missing as search continues at site of fatal fire in Old Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Old Montreal fire update'
Old Montreal fire update
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters and police are continuing to search for at least five missing people at the site of a fatal fire in Old Montreal while the investigation continues.

While the plan had been to dismantle the upper floors of the three-storey building starting the week, authorities have put that plan on hold while focusing on a more “methodical” search using a crane, specialized camera equipment and drones.

11
Firefighters enter the building as they continue the search for victims in Montreal, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Firefighters and police are continuing to search for at least five missing people at the site of a fatal fire in Old Montreal while the investigation continues. View image in gallery mode
Firefighters enter the building as they continue the search for victims in Montreal, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Firefighters and police are continuing to search for at least five missing people at the site of a fatal fire in Old Montreal while the investigation continues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Insp. David Shane of the Montreal police told a briefing today that searchers are targeting areas based on the probable location of the missing people at the time of the fire Thursday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calls continue for stronger rules around short-term rentals following Old Montreal fire

That’s how the recovery team was able to remove the body of a second victim on Tuesday evening, but police did not provide further details about the victim pending identification by the coroner’s office.

Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, says some parts of the building are more collapsed than others, making it more difficult to determine what lies beneath the debris.

A first body was recovered Sunday evening, and Shane says investigators have not ruled out the possibility there could be more than five people missing.

 

More on Canada
FireFatal FireAirbnbBuildingVictimsDemolitionOld PortOld MontrealBodiesOld Montreal fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers