Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$3.6M in meth seized from commercial vehicle at Coutts border crossing: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 11:43 am
On Feb. 19, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized approximately 300 kg of methamphetamine following a secondary examination of a commercial transport vehicle at the Coutts border crossing.
On Feb. 19, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized approximately 300 kg of methamphetamine following a secondary examination of a commercial transport vehicle at the Coutts border crossing. Supplied: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary man charged with drug trafficking, importation and possession from a massive seizure at the Coutts border is set to appear in court Thursday.

On Feb. 19, border officers said they found and seized about 300 kilograms of methamphetamine inside several boxes in the rear of a commercial transport vehicle.

The drugs have an approximate wholesale value of $3.6 million, RCMP said.

Read more: Calgary man charged after cocaine found in shipment of bananas at Coutts border crossing

“This significant methamphetamine seizure, one of the agency’s largest in the last five years, is a great example of our officers’ resolve in keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Canada Border Services Agency director Benjamin Tame.

Read more: More than $1.3M worth of methamphetamine seized in Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

After an investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), RCMP, CBSA and Calgary Police Service (CPS), charges were laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Customs Act.

Click to play video: 'Record drug seizure at Alberta border crossing nets 84 bricks of suspected cocaine'
Record drug seizure at Alberta border crossing nets 84 bricks of suspected cocaine

Paramjit Laroyia, 49, a resident of Calgary, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, importation of a controlled substance, and smuggling into Canada.

Trending Now

Laroyia is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Thursday.

On Feb. 19, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized approximately 300 kg of methamphetamine following a secondary examination of a commercial transport vehicle at the Coutts border crossing.
On Feb. 19, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized approximately 300 kg of methamphetamine following a secondary examination of a commercial transport vehicle at the Coutts border crossing. Supplied: RCMP
RCMPCalgary Police ServiceCBSACanada Border Services AgencyMethamphetaminetraffickingdrug smugglingCoutts borderControlled Drugs and Substances ActPossession of a controlled substanceIntegrated Border Enforcement Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers