$3.6M in meth seized from commercial vehicle at Coutts border crossing: RCMP

A Calgary man charged with drug trafficking, importation and possession from a massive seizure at the Coutts border is set to appear in court Thursday.

On Feb. 19, border officers said they found and seized about 300 kilograms of methamphetamine inside several boxes in the rear of a commercial transport vehicle.

The drugs have an approximate wholesale value of $3.6 million, RCMP said.

“This significant methamphetamine seizure, one of the agency’s largest in the last five years, is a great example of our officers’ resolve in keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Canada Border Services Agency director Benjamin Tame.

After an investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), RCMP, CBSA and Calgary Police Service (CPS), charges were laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Customs Act.

Paramjit Laroyia, 49, a resident of Calgary, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, importation of a controlled substance, and smuggling into Canada.

Laroyia is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Thursday.