Calgary man charged after cocaine found in shipment of bananas at Coutts border crossing

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with importing and possessing a controlled substance after cocaine was found in a shipment heading across the U.S.-Canada border.

On Nov. 6, a commercial transport vehicle with a shipment of bananas entered the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Canada Border Services Agency officers conducted a secondary examination of the truck, which RCMP said found 43 kilograms of cocaine within the load.

“Through our partnership with CBSA, as well as the support of various RCMP detachment members, we successfully prevented harmful drugs from being illegally imported into Canada and potentially causing significant harm to our communities,” said Supt. Sean Boser, OIC of federal policing in Calgary.

“By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians and keeping our communities safe,” said Brad Wozny, regional director general of the CBSA.

On Nov. 7, Gurkirat Singh was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Thursday.