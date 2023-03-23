Police continue search for ‘wanted’ woman, believe she may be in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a second plea to the public as they continue to search for a “wanted” woman.
Officers from the major crime unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee, who police believe could be in the Kitchener area.
According to a release, McIntee has a warrant out for a charge of failing to comply with a judicial release order.
Police did not provide any further details in connection with the investigation.
They also made a similar plea for help from the public to find her back in January.
Anyone for information on McIntee’s whereabouts can call police at 519-570-9777.
