Police continue search for ‘wanted’ woman, believe she may be in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a second plea to the public as they continue to search for a “wanted” woman.

Officers from the major crime unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee, who police believe could be in the Kitchener area.

According to a release, McIntee has a warrant out for a charge of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police did not provide any further details in connection with the investigation.

They also made a similar plea for help from the public to find her back in January.

Anyone for information on McIntee’s whereabouts can call police at 519-570-9777.