Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police continue search for ‘wanted’ woman, believe she may be in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:05 pm
Alexandra McIntee View image in full screen
Alexandra McIntee. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a second plea to the public as they continue to search for a “wanted” woman.

Officers from the major crime unit are currently looking for 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee, who police believe could be in the Kitchener area.

Read more: Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding wanted woman, say she is likely in Kitchener

According to a release, McIntee has a warrant out for a charge of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police did not provide any further details in connection with the investigation.

Trending Now

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after ‘targeted’ robbery overnight in KItchener: police

They also made a similar plea for help from the public to find her back in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone for information on McIntee’s whereabouts can call police at 519-570-9777.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeAlexandra McInteeAlexandra McIntee KitchenerAlexandra McIntee wantedAlexandra McIntee Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers