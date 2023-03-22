Menu

Crime

North Vancouver RCMP seek man accused of torching 2 porta-potties

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 5:21 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP
North Vancouver RCMP are on the hunt for a man accused of a rather crappy offence: torching a pair of porta-potties.

Mounties allege the first arson happened at a portable toilet near the 20100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on March 13.

Read more: Man dies after portable washroom fire in Abbotsford, B.C. (2021)

Police say a witness saw a man leaving the porta-potty just before it caught fire.

Tipped-over toilet in fierce windstorm leaves Calgary woman traumatized

Then, around 2:45 a.m. on March 20, police and firefighters were called to a porta-potty fire in the 1900-block of Jones Avenue.

While no one saw a suspect at the second fire, police believe the two are linked.

Read more: Kingston police looking for ‘porta potty pusher’

The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and between 180 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, green and black camouflage pants and baseball cap and a red backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

