North Vancouver RCMP seek man accused of torching 2 porta-potties

North Vancouver RCMP are on the hunt for a man accused of a rather crappy offence: torching a pair of porta-potties.
Mounties allege the first arson happened at a portable toilet near the 20100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on March 13.
Police say a witness saw a man leaving the porta-potty just before it caught fire.
Then, around 2:45 a.m. on March 20, police and firefighters were called to a porta-potty fire in the 1900-block of Jones Avenue.
While no one saw a suspect at the second fire, police believe the two are linked.
The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and between 180 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, green and black camouflage pants and baseball cap and a red backpack.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
