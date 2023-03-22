North Vancouver RCMP seek man accused of torching 2 porta-potties

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are on the hunt for a man accused of a rather crappy offence: torching a pair of porta-potties.

Mounties allege the first arson happened at a portable toilet near the 20100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on March 13.

Police say a witness saw a man leaving the porta-potty just before it caught fire.

Then, around 2:45 a.m. on March 20, police and firefighters were called to a porta-potty fire in the 1900-block of Jones Avenue.

While no one saw a suspect at the second fire, police believe the two are linked.

The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and between 180 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, green and black camouflage pants and baseball cap and a red backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.