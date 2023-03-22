Salmo, B.C. man arrested after RV park stand-off

A man from Salmo, B.C., was arrested Tuesday after a five-hour standoff with police at a Malakwa RV Park.
RCMP said it was around 10 a.m. when they attempted to arrest the 55-year-old on two outstanding arrest warrants outside his RV, one of which involved a firearms offence.
“The man ignored police commands and fled inside his trailer,” RCMP said in a press release. “Police attempted negotiations with the male to exit however he refused to do so.”
Due to safety concerns, RCMP cordoned off the area and made sure nearby homes were vacant while the man barricaded himself inside his RV.
At 3 p.m., approximately five hours after the stand-off began, Emergency Response Team members deployed tear gas into the RV which successfully led the man to come out.
He was arrested without further incident on his outstanding warrants and transported to Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment. He will be brought before a judge March 22 for a bail hearing.
Several residents were prevented from returning to their RVs during the standoff and several police resources including specialized units from Kelowna were used.
- U.K. man gets life sentence after drunkenly telling police ‘what happened’ at murder scene
- Carson Briere charged with shoving woman’s wheelchair down stairs
- Kitchener man arrested after local politician receives death threats: police
- Heightened police presence at Bradford, Ont. high school to continue as officers investigate threat
Comments