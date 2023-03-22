Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Salmo, B.C. man arrested after RV park stand-off

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 2:03 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley
A man from Salmo, B.C., was arrested Tuesday after a five-hour standoff with police at a Malakwa RV Park.

RCMP said it was around 10 a.m. when they attempted to arrest the 55-year-old on two outstanding arrest warrants outside his RV, one of which involved a firearms offence.

“The man ignored police commands and fled inside his trailer,” RCMP said in a press release. “Police attempted negotiations with the male to exit however he refused to do so.”

Click to play video: 'Town of Salmo on edge after series of arsons'
Town of Salmo on edge after series of arsons

Due to safety concerns, RCMP cordoned off the area and made sure nearby homes were vacant while the man barricaded himself inside his RV.

At 3 p.m., approximately five hours after the stand-off began, Emergency Response Team members deployed tear gas into the RV which successfully led the man to come out.

Click to play video: 'Police presence in West Kelowna'
Police presence in West Kelowna

He was arrested without further incident on his outstanding warrants and transported to Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment. He will be brought before a judge  March 22 for a bail hearing.

Several residents were prevented from returning to their RVs during the standoff and several police resources including specialized units from Kelowna were used.

PoliceMountiesEmergency Response Teamtear gasPolice standoffmalakwaSicamous RCMPSalmo
