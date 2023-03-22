Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in connection with assault in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 11:50 am
Police are searching for 42-year-old Reginald Cuff, who is wanted in connection with an assault investigtion in Toronto.
Police are searching for 42-year-old Reginald Cuff, who is wanted in connection with an assault investigtion in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Dec. 25, 2022, officers received a report of an assault with a weapon in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area.

Officers say the suspect broke down the door at the victim’s apartment with a sledgehammer before assaulting them.

Police said that on March 11, officers received a report of a threat in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area.

According to police, the suspect contacted the victim by phone and threatened to kill them.

“The suspect attended the victim’s home and damaged the victim’s car,” police said in a news release.

Police said on Monday, officers were again called to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, after receiving a report that the suspect had damaged the victim’s car.

Officers are searching for 42-year-old Reginald Cuff from Toronto.

He is wanted for several offences, including assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter, threatening death and 12 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Officers said Cuff is five feet six inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a medium build.

Police said he has long, black hair that is usually worn in shoulder-length dreadlocks and has a black goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSassault investigationCrime TorontoAssault suspect
