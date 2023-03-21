Menu

Crime

Police identify 21-year-old victim in fatal Toronto mall parking lot shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto Fairview Mall parking lot shooting kills 1, injures 2, police say'
Toronto Fairview Mall parking lot shooting kills 1, injures 2, police say
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police said Monday that one person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in North York. Officers are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact police.
Toronto police have identified the man killed in a triple shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened at the mall, located near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, just after 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found two men who had been shot in the underground parking lot.

One of the men, a 25-year-old, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man, also 25 years old, was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A third man had also been shot but was dropped off at a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Madar Hassan from Toronto.

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of Toronto mall: police

Toronto Police Insp. Mike Hayles told reporters Monday that the incident occurred in the parking structure outside of the mall and that there is no information at this time to suggest there was any threat to those inside the shopping centre.

Trending Now

He also said several people were seen fleeing from the scene both on foot and in vehicles.

Investigators said they are now working to determine which of those people are persons of interest and which were just patrons of the mall.

“We are working diligently —  our investigators are on scene working diligently —  to try to identify those persons or person that may have been responsible for this incident,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

