Guelph police looking for gas thief driving stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle was used to steal gas at a gas station in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service says officers were called to the business on Clair Road East around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say security video showed a woman between 25 and 35 years of age arriving in a white 2018 Mazda CX5 around 10:30 p.m. and pumping $70 worth of fuel into the car.

They say the vehicle took off without paying for the gas.

The investigation later revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in York Region.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur, a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7273, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.