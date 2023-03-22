1 taken to hospital in west Perimeter semi crash Wednesday morning

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a crash at Roblin Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning, reportedly involving a semi and a car.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews arrived just after 7 a.m. and assessed two people at the scene, one of whom needed further medical treatment.
Highway ice ruts contributed to 3-vehicle crash in West St. Paul: Manitoba RCMP
Trending Now
More on Canada
- First home savings account: Banks say they’re not ready for an April 1 launch
- Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
- Canada housing market: What to expect this spring as prices drop
- Canada’s bank deposit insurance limits being reviewed after SVB collapse, trade group says
Comments