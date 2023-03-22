Menu

1 taken to hospital in west Perimeter semi crash Wednesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 10:40 am
A semi-trailer in the ditch on the westbound Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning.
A semi-trailer in the ditch on the westbound Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a crash at Roblin Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning, reportedly involving a semi and a car.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews arrived just after 7 a.m. and assessed two people at the scene, one of whom needed further medical treatment.

