RCMP use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in rural break and enters

DNA evidence left on the scene at a rural break and enter led to the arrest of a Calgary man.

Last month, a series of break and enters occurred in Rocky View County.

RCMP said during one of those on Feb. 2, a man wearing a mask while breaking into a home was confronted by the homeowner. Officers said the homeowner was assaulted and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

DNA left at the scene helped the Cochrane RCMP’s crime reduction unit to identify a suspect.

Police tracked the man to a Calgary home and on March 16, a search warrant was executed with the help of the Calgary Police Services tactical unit.

During the search, police found indications that items were being stashed inside the home’s walls. Police found “key evidence” in the walls linking the suspect to the assault, along with stolen property from other rural break and enters.

Cooper Byron Paquette, 35, was arrested and charged with four counts of break and enter, one count of assault, one count of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime. Paquette was remanded into custody and is due to appear in an Airdrie court on March 30.

“Residents of rural communities have the right to feel safe in their home and addressing rural crime is a priority for the Cochrane RCMP and the crime reduction unit,” Cochrane RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier said in a statement.