Crime

Man in hospital with critical injuries following downtown London, Ont. stabbing

By By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 21, 2023 7:10 pm
London, Ont. police released this image of a suspect they believe is involved in a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with critical injuries on March 21.
London, Ont. police released this image of a suspect they believe is involved in a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with critical injuries on March 21. London Police Service
A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing in the London, Ont., downtown area Tuesday afternoon.

London police say emergency crews responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to a 9-1-1 call for a reported stabbing. Police believe the victim was sitting in a car while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

An unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle, stabbed him and then fled, according to police.

Police say the incident appears random with no known motive, and a search of the area returned negative for a possible suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, wearing a black hat, dark coat and jeans with black boots and a white medical mask.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

CrimeLondonStabbingLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontLondon Police ServiceDowntown London
