3rd suspect identified in London, Ont. ongoing weapons investigation

London, Ont., police have identified a third suspect in an ongoing weapons investigation dating back to earlier this month.
Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London, has not been located and is wanted in relation to occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
According to police, he is described as having a medium build and a bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.
A photo of the suspect has been released by investigators and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation began on March 1 after police received a call in relation to a reported gunshot heard in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.
There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property found.
A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of London, have since been arrested and charged with various firearm-related offences.
