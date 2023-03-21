Menu

Local

National

Crime

3rd suspect identified in London, Ont. ongoing weapons investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 1:36 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London, Ont., police have identified a third suspect in an ongoing weapons investigation dating back to earlier this month.

Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London, has not been located and is wanted in relation to occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Read more: London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

According to police, he is described as having a medium build and a bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.

Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London.
Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London. via London Police Service

A photo of the suspect has been released by investigators and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation began on March 1 after police received a call in relation to a reported gunshot heard in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property found.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of London, have since been arrested and charged with various firearm-related offences.

