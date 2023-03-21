Menu

Canada

Stinky mechanic who looked like Marv from ‘Home Alone’ among oddball complaints to BBB last year

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 3:26 pm
FILM STILLS OF 'HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK' WITH 1992, CHRIS COLUMBUS, JOE PESCI, DANIEL STERN IN 1992 VARIOUS View image in full screen
Film still of 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' with Chris Columbus, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in 1992. Photo: Snap/Shutterstock
Reviewing consumer complaints about businesses is a serious job, but sometimes it can leave investigators doing a “double take.”

That’s according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Mainland B.C., which revealed its top four “quirky complaints” of 2022.

The BBB says it receives dozens of complaints from the public every day, and reviews them thoroughly as it searches for scams and sketchy business practices.

But not all complaints are created equal, and some of them are downright unusual, it said.

Here are the top four complaints that raised eyebrows at the BBB’s B.C. branch:

  1. A consumer wanted a refund from a bar after he offered to buy a round of drinks for a group of women and they took the drinks and didn’t engage in conversation with him.
  2. A consumer wanted a refund from a business after a bath bar they received for Christmas wasn’t as foamy or bubbly as they’d hoped it be.
  3. A consumer complained about his oil technician because he smelled ‘like a dead cat in an alleyway’ and looked like Marv, the tall bandit from the Home Alone movie.
  4. A consumer wanted a refund after not receiving enough seasoning fillings in the ramen noodle package that they bought.
While the BBB says it occasionally receives such oddball reports, it is still urging British Columbians to file a complaint if they believe they’ve been wronged by a business.

Consumers can file a complaint via the BBB’s online complaint system or contact the organization by email to outline the problem.

Members of the public are advised to contact the business first and to try and address the problem personally before filing a complaint.

 

