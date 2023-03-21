Winnipeg man assaulted, nearly robbed of cellphone after suspect asks for cigarette

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Winnipeg man was assaulted and nearly robbed of his cellphone on Portage Avenue after a suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., police spoke with a 60-year-old man who seemed to be suffering the effects of bear spray. They were alerted about the incident by members of the auxiliary cadet unit who were flagged down by the victim.

Cadet members gave police a description of the suspect and they found him in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say during an on-foot pursuit the suspect sprayed bear spray at the officers but they were able to safely place him under arrest after using a stun gun.

The victim was assessed on scene by paramedics and the officers were not injured.

Police say they learned that the 60-year-old was walking in the rear of the 300 block of Portage Avenue when he was approached by the suspect who asked for a cigarette, then, unprovoked, the suspect assaulted the man and stole his phone.

A struggle ensued and the man was able to get his phone back but then the suspect sprayed bear spray at him and ran away before police arrived.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing charges of assaulting an officer, robbery and possession of a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking.