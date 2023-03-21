Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man assaulted, nearly robbed of cellphone after suspect asks for cigarette

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 2:06 pm
Police say a Winnipeg man was assaulted and nearly robbed of his cellphone on Portage Avenue after a suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette. . View image in full screen
Police say a Winnipeg man was assaulted and nearly robbed of his cellphone on Portage Avenue after a suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette. . SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a Winnipeg man was assaulted and nearly robbed of his cellphone on Portage Avenue after a suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., police spoke with a 60-year-old man who seemed to be suffering the effects of bear spray. They were alerted about the incident by members of the auxiliary cadet unit who were flagged down by the victim.

Cadet members gave police a description of the suspect and they found him in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say during an on-foot pursuit the suspect sprayed bear spray at the officers but they were able to safely place him under arrest after using a stun gun.

Read more: Suspect sought after gun fired during Winnipeg robbery, police say

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was assessed on scene by paramedics and the officers were not injured.

Trending Now

Police say they learned that the 60-year-old was walking in the rear of the 300 block of Portage Avenue when he was approached by the suspect who asked for a cigarette, then, unprovoked, the suspect assaulted the man and stole his phone.

A struggle ensued and the man was able to get his phone back but then the suspect sprayed bear spray at him and ran away before police arrived.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing charges of assaulting an officer, robbery and possession of a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking.

More on Crime
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeWPSPortage Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers